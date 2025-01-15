GAMMA Investing LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 37.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

