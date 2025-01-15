Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.76. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

