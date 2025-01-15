GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.