Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after buying an additional 868,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after buying an additional 465,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,645,000 after buying an additional 346,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

ZWS opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,771.30. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,202 shares of company stock worth $5,061,558 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

