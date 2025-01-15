ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 382.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

