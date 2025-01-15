GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

