Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 409,433 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $15,759,076.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,616,692.45. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

