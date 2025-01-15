GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -30.10%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

