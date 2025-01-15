Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

GRFS stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

