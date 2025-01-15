Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.93%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

