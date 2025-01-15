GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,008,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.