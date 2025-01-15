JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 72,988 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 315,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

