GAMMA Investing LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.