GAMMA Investing LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

