Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 18.8 %
OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £218,594.38 and a P/E ratio of 0.02.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.