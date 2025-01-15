Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 18.8 %

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £218,594.38 and a P/E ratio of 0.02.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

