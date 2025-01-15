Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 302,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.