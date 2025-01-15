Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. Arkema has a 12-month low of $71.26 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

