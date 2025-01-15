JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 107,014 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 211.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 75,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Barclays downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

