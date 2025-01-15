Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.55 and traded as high as C$7.63. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 24,350 shares trading hands.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.56.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dexterra Group

About Dexterra Group

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. Insiders acquired a total of 12,404 shares of company stock worth $85,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

