JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 203.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

