Czech National Bank Has $6.82 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Czech National Bank raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,954 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HP by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 202,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

