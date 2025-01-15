Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

State Street Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

