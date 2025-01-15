Czech National Bank Acquires 1,570 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Shares of BR stock opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average is $217.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

