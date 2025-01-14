Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 322.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.72.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.17 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

