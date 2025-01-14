Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,929,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $10,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

