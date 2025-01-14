Matrix Trust Co Invests $162,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $840.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $879.75 and its 200 day moving average is $754.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.26 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

