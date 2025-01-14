The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $209.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

