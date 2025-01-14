Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

