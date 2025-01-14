Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.