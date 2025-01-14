Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

