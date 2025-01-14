Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Boosted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 548.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $355.02 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

