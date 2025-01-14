Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.33.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $716.90 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $666.25 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

