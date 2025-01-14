Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

