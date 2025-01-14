2,627 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

