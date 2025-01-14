Czech National Bank Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $201.58 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.