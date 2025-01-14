GAMMA Investing LLC Has $50,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 613.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,030,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 931,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 247,418 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 777,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.