iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

