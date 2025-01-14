Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $218.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $232.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

