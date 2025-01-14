Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

