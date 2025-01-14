Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $6,227,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

