Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,046 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $237.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

