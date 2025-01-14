Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Edison International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

