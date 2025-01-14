Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.61.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $236.04 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

