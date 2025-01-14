Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 188.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,785 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 1,137,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock valued at $175,423. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.8 %

GH stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.