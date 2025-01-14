Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.8 %

DAL stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

