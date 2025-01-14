Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.