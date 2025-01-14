Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

