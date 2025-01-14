Auxier Asset Management Sells 465 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

