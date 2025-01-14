International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 224,836 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 218.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

