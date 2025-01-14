4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

