4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDMT
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.